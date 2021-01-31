Advertisement

The Elements, a new four story building with housing and businesses

The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.
The company has starting digging up the underground parking garage.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A new mixed-use building is going up in downtown Rapid City on St. Joseph Street, The Elements.

“This is definitely needed in downtown Rapid City. Rapid City, in general, is short of many apartment units downtown, in particular, is in great need of facilities like this,” says broker for the project Chase Wood.

The project will feature a four-story building with the top three floors housing 99 loft-style apartments and the residents will have access to a heated underground parking garage.

And it’s not going to be just housing, the first floor will be home to businesses.

“We envision having a restaurant, coffee shop user, office users, some strong retail users, perhaps even an urban market which would be fantastic,” say Wood.

Wood says they already have a few businesses wanting to move in.

He says, overall, this project will continue the idea of the East of Fifth movement.

“East of fifth part of downtown, the east of fifth movement it has picked up some serious momentum in the past couple of years and we envision that it will continue to do so,” says Wood.

The project is looking to be completed by the summer of 2022.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans
A staircase a Robbinsdale Elementary School that is closed.
The Rapid City Area School District says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
Rep. Taffy Howard responds to backlash over security spending legislation
Wetzel is performing on February 5th as part of the Stock Show & Rodeo festivities.
Koe Wetzel Stock Show concert sold out

Latest News

This is the downtown part of the city of Lead.
Lead saw $1.4 million in sales tax revenue, almost double of what the city budgeted
Highlights from the top 30 Bronc Riders in the nation.
PRCA Xtreme Bronc Match 2021
Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3...
Rapid City Area School District is not looking into new bond at the moment
The FFA Ag Adventure Zone features educational and interactive exhibits on beef and grain...
South Dakota FFA debuts “Ag Adventure” exhibits during Stock Show