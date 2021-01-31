South Dakota FFA debuts “Ag Adventure” exhibits during Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo is a time to celebrate the agricultural industry and all it does to put food on tables across the country. The younger generation of farmers and ranchers in the area are doing their part to inform the public about agricultural practices.

The FFA Ag Adventure Zone features educational and interactive exhibits on beef and grain production, electrical safety, and more.

Dirby Bawek is with the South Dakota FFA Association and said the exhibits are meant to inform everyone, including those who aren’t involved in agriculture.

”One of our main goals is to help educate people to, not change the way they look at things, but maybe help them understand the way things are a little better.”

Bawek says the food shortages during the pandemic have made people understand the difficulties of producing food and hopes more people look into how the ag industry works.

This is the first year of the Ag Adventure Zone at the Stock Show. The exhibits will be set up for the entire Stock Show in the Ice Arena at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.