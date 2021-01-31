Advertisement

Rep. Taffy Howard responds to backlash over security spending legislation

House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs...
House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs incurred as she campaigned for former President Donald Trump.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 30, 2021 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - One Rapid City lawmaker is the target of a mass text attack for proposing legislation related to Governor Kristi Noem’s travel expenses.

House Bill 1089 would require the governor to release the taxpayer-funded security costs incurred as she campaigned for former President Donald Trump.

Representative Taffy Howard, who sits on the appropriations committee, said that she was surprised to find that the governor’s office wouldn’t release the information.

”How do I know how much they need at Highway Patrol for the executive protection detail if I can’t even figure out how much was spent on travel out of the state?” Howard asks. “I have to know that because is there going to be that much travel next year? Is there going to be less? Is there going to be more? How do we set the budget?”

Howard began receiving a slew of calls and texts Wednesday night. According to Howard, the communications began after an unknown source began circulating memes that included her personal phone number.

She said that she believes the impact is the exact opposite of what those responsible had in mind.

”The result is that it’s called attention to this issue,” Howard said. “It’s raised awareness of the fact that there are things that taxpayers are not being told and are not allowed to be told.”

Howard said that she intends to get back to the people who have contacted her and that most of the interactions have been positive.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Department of Health and Human Services employee holds a COVID-19 vaccine record card at...
People are sharing their vaccination cards on social media. Here’s why you probably shouldn’t
South Dakota State Legislature at the Capitol building in Pierre, S.D.
HB 1089 sponsors face backlash from fellow Republicans
Missing Serenity Dennard
Pennington County Sheriff frustrated he hasn’t brought Serenity home
A view of the hospital from the Fifth Street entrance.
Monument Health launches coronavirus vaccine waitlist
A 2-year-old girl was transported to a regional medical center and later pronounced dead.
Toddler killed in accidental shooting by 4-year-old in Miss.

Latest News

A re-upping of the airport is something that occurs every 20 years to identify how the airport...
Rapid City Regional Airport plans to expand as community continues to grow
The FFA Ag Adventure Zone features educational and interactive exhibits on beef and grain...
South Dakota FFA debuts “Ag Adventure” exhibits during Stock Show
Carter says it will be fully operating by this summer.
A new brewery is coming to Sturgis
A staircase a Robbinsdale Elementary School that is closed.
The Rapid City Area School District says they have about $200 million in deferred maintenance needs.