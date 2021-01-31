Rapid City Regional Airport plans to expand as community continues to grow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Regional Airport is in the planning phase of renovations as the Rapid City community continues to grow.

A re-upping of the airport is something that occurs every 20 years to identify how the airport can accommodate an expanding community.

Patrick Dame, the Executive Director of Rapid City Regional, said that despite the drop in numbers because of the pandemic, the airport is expected to see a massive influx of flyers in the future.

”Even though we’re in a lull right now with lower passengers, we anticipate that we’ll start to recover through this next year, and we could be into record years in the not-so-distant future.”

Dame says a new master plan had to be drafted because the area was already outgrowing the initial plan from a couple of years ago.

An expanded terminal and the possibility of an on-site hotel are included in the new plan.

