Lead saw $1.4 million in sales tax revenue, almost double of what the city budgeted

This is the downtown part of the city of Lead.
This is the downtown part of the city of Lead.(Connor Matteson)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 31, 2021 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEAD, S.D. (KOTA) - Lead City Administrator Mike Stahl says the city budgeted $750 thousand for sales tax revenue and was surprised by the outcome.

By the end of 2020., the city had received $1.4 million in sales tax revenue.

He attributes much of the success to the construction at the Sanford Labs and more people involved in recreational activities bringing more people to town.

Stahl says the money will go toward helping make the community better.

”We are given this money by the taxpayers one way or the other to trust us to spend it to their benefit,” says Stahl. “So when I say we’re going to sit on it we’re not going to sit on it for an undo amount of time, but we are going to make sure we do it right we’re just going to take some time to review that and we want to make sure that the money makes the community better.”

Stahl is unsure exactly how the money will be used, but they do have some projects in mind.

