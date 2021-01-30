The Nothern Hills Police Departments are proactive in the war on drugs

STURGIS, S.D. (KOTA) - Drugs, an increasing problem in the Black Hills putting heat on the smaller cities.

“In the last few years we have seen an uptick of drug-related crimes in Sturgis here, we’ve seen the possessions and ingesting of illegal narcotics,” says Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater.

They have also seen an increase in burglaries which VanDewater says are tied to the drugs and it’s not just Sturgis. Lead Police Chief John Wainman Jr. says his city is seeing these same situations.

“People are trying to find ways to support their drug habit and so they’re leaning towards burglarizing vehicles, buildings, businesses, you name it to try and get whatever they can to sell to get money from their drugs,” says VanDewater.

The Sturgis police department is being proactive in their patrols and doing door checks making sure buildings are secure. It’s a tactic used by other departments, but one city is taking things a step further.

“The city has joined with DCI and other agencies and we’re basically going to house drug investigators in the basement of the Spearfish City Hall,” says Detective Steve Hofmann from the Spearfish Police Department.

This joint effort is designed to help police crackdown on the drug industry.

Until then, VanDewater encourages everyone to not store any valuables in their car.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.