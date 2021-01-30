Advertisement

Rep. Johnson promotes ag policy possibilities at Stock Show

By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Representative Dusty Johnson was at the Black Hills Stock Show earlier today to take in the sights and sounds of the annual ag event and speak with constituents.

Johnson spoke about the hardships that the ag industry faced over the past year.

He said that the Stock Show is a great showcase for the resilience of farmers and ranchers, despite the global pandemic posing problems in the food supply chain.

”I think this is an area where Congress needs to do a better job,” Johnson said. “Frankly, there are countries like China that have too much control over our food supply chain. This is an opportunity for us because our urban colleagues are paying attention, it’s an opportunity for us to try to get it right.”

Johnson said that he’s re-introducing legislation that would allow state-inspected meat to be sold online.

