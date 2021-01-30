Mild air returns Sunday, BIG pattern change next weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A cloudy and cold Saturday brought a few light snow showers in western South Dakota and throughout the Black Hills, but high pressure will slowly slide in overnight clearing things out for the end of the weekend. A mild air mass returns beginning Sunday, and will last through Tuesday.

For tonight, light snow showers and flurries will taper off and temperatures will dip into the mid 20s. Partly cloudy skies through the overnight, and skies will begin to clear early Sunday morning. Expect a mild day to close out the weekend with temperatures back into the upper 40s with a few 50s sprinkled in. Mild air will stay for the beginning of the work week, with a couple of 60s not out of the question on Tuesday.

Wednesday right now looks to be in the low 40s, but depending on when our next system makes its way into the region, temperatures could fall into the 30s. We are expecting a few snow showers late next week, and then a BIG pattern change with temperatures struggling to get out of the teens over the weekend.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.