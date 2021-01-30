Cloudy to Start and then Sunshine for the Weekend

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Low pressure is here and it brought the cloud cover that we saw today. There could be a few isolated snow showers that make their way to our westernmost counties in Wyoming and a few scattered snow showers crossing over into western South Dakota too.

The clouds and light snow and fog stay with us through most of Saturday and windy conditions will work their way into the region through most of Saturday until they dissipate in the afternoon. After that we will maintain above average temperatures for the next three days. A ridge returns as does the sun starting on Sunday all the way to Tuesday. After Tuesday we will experience a forecast that will be drastically different than what we have seen over the past week.

The next low will be a snow maker for us, with much colder conditions Wednesday, Thursday and beyond. We are very warm Monday and even warmer Tuesday but then a combination of cold air and snow will mark the second half of the week. In the 50s for Monday and Tuesday then we cut the temperature in half by Thursday and add snow. We are still working the details on our exact totals, but we will work on pinpointing the whole outlook for you.

Our low overnight tonight will be 26° under mostly cloudy skies with late night fog. Then a high Saturday of 42° and mostly cloudy and windy with northerly gusts up to 35mph.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.