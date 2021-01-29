Advertisement

Stock Show provides opportunity for youth during pandemic

Several youth stock shows across the nation were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several youth stock shows across the nation were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:56 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Black Hills Stock Show is providing young cattle showers with an opportunity that they haven’t had for much of the past year.

Several youth stock shows across the nation were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Black Hills Stock Show is hosting the second annual Show-Rite Youth Beef Show, with the addition of sheep and goat shows.

Ron Jeffries is the General Manager of the Black Hills Stock Show and said that the families contributing to the Stock Show and agriculture industry are eager to get back to business.

”These people are in the beef production business,” Jeffries said. “Many of these vendors support the beef and agricultural industries, and so they’re ready to get back to business. We can’t slow down production agriculture, it’s still got to go on and its time for these guys to show and sell their cattle and move on to calving season.”

The beef show kicks off Friday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Controversial compound in Custer County set for February sheriff’s sale
Seven days and 19 executive orders. President Joe Biden has kept his promise to make changes...
Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office
Missing Serenity Dennard
Pennington County Sheriff frustrated he hasn’t brought Serenity home
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Minnehaha County prosecutor not part of Ravnsborg case anymore

Latest News

Elias Richard pleas 'not guilty' on two counts of first degree murder
Christmas eve shooting: Elias Richard pleas " Not guilty”
Missing Serenity Dennard
The investigation of Serenity Dennard continues
Cooking with Eric - Asian Garlic Sautéed Green Beans
Cooking with Eric - Asian Garlic Sautéed Green Beans
One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
Dusty Johnson wants to merge most of Washington D.C. with Maryland