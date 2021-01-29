Cloudy today but still Mild; Windy and Cooler Saturday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We will have another mild day today, but maybe not quite as warm as Thursday due to extensive cloudiness and southeast winds by afternoon. Still, highs will make the 40s.

A cold front will move through tonight. Breezy, cooler conditions can be expected on Saturday. A few snow flurries will be possible, especially in Wyoming and the Black Hills.

Warm 50s come right back early next week before a more important change in our weather pattern promises more wintry conditions by the second half of next week.

