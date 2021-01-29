Advertisement

A Cloudy Start to the Weekend in the Black Hills

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ridge will breakdown overnight as a low pressure system sweeps the area. There could be a few isolated snow showers that break through the clouds.

Aside from the light snow showers we are looking at a mostly cloudy day on Friday. However, the warmth will remain. We are looking at above average temperatures for the next five days. A ridge builds back in and the sun will return in earnest from Sunday clear through Tuesday. After Tuesday we are looking at a rather interesting forecast.

We are tracking a low that still has to be fleshed out but right now is looking like it will be a snow maker for our region. How much and who will be getting it is still up for grabs. With that said plan on a cloudy and much colder Wednesday and Thursday.

Our low overnight tonight will be 28° under mostly clear skies and a high Friday of 47° and mostly cloudy.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Controversial compound in Custer County set for February sheriff’s sale
Seven days and 19 executive orders. President Joe Biden has kept his promise to make changes...
Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office
Missing Serenity Dennard
Pennington County Sheriff frustrated he hasn’t brought Serenity home
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”
South Dakota's attorney general Jason Ravnsborg was involved in a fatal crash Saturday night.
Minnehaha County prosecutor not part of Ravnsborg case anymore

Latest News

Cloudy Weekend Ahead
Cloudy to Start the Weekend
Rapid Citiy 7 Day forecast
KOTA KEVN Morning Forecast
Sunny
Sunnier and Warmer for Thursday
Sunny and warmer in the Black Hills.
Sunny and Warmer for Thursday