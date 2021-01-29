A Cloudy Start to the Weekend in the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The ridge will breakdown overnight as a low pressure system sweeps the area. There could be a few isolated snow showers that break through the clouds.

Aside from the light snow showers we are looking at a mostly cloudy day on Friday. However, the warmth will remain. We are looking at above average temperatures for the next five days. A ridge builds back in and the sun will return in earnest from Sunday clear through Tuesday. After Tuesday we are looking at a rather interesting forecast.

We are tracking a low that still has to be fleshed out but right now is looking like it will be a snow maker for our region. How much and who will be getting it is still up for grabs. With that said plan on a cloudy and much colder Wednesday and Thursday.

Our low overnight tonight will be 28° under mostly clear skies and a high Friday of 47° and mostly cloudy.

