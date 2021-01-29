Advertisement

2 dead, 3 hurt in shooting outside Pennsylvania club

Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western...
Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.(Gray Media)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2021 at 5:24 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCKEES ROCKS, Pa. (AP) — Gunfire early Friday left two people dead and three wounded outside a strip club in western Pennsylvania, authorities said.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, first responders found five victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene in McKees Rocks. Three other adults were taken to hospitals for treatment. Their conditions were not known.

Authorities have not released any names.

Homicide detectives were investigating and no other information was available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Serenity Dennard
Pennington County Sheriff frustrated he hasn’t brought Serenity home
Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Controversial compound in Custer County set for February sheriff’s sale
A view of the hospital from the Fifth Street entrance.
Monument Health launches coronavirus vaccine waitlist
Seven days and 19 executive orders. President Joe Biden has kept his promise to make changes...
Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”

Latest News

Dunkin' is making this Valentine's Day season extra sweet!
Dunkin unveils Valentine’s Day menu
The U.S. Army says eleven soldiers have been injured after ingesting an unknown substance...
Army: 11 soldiers injured after ingesting unknown substance
FILE - Cicely Tyson arrives at night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sept. 15, 2019, in...
Cicely Tyson, purposeful and pioneering actress, dead at 96
As the Biden administration pushes for a bipartisan Covid-19 relief plan, another variant of...
Stimulus talks continue as new variant found in the US