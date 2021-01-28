Unemployment rate in South Dakota drops to 3%

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The unemployment rate in South Dakota is under pre-pandemic levels in the state’s latest jobs report.

The unemployment rate fell to 3% in December, lower than 3.3% the state had in February prior to the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes as both first-time and continued unemployment claims declined in South Dakota.

The Department of Labor reported 472 initial weekly unemployment benefit claims in the latest jobs to report released Thursday, down 278 from the previous week.

Unemployment claims have fluctuated broadly in recent months as the state’s economy continues to deal with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. First-time claims have ranged between 400 and 900 since the fall, which is still much lower than the early months of the pandemic. Prior to the coronavirus, the state usually saw between 200 and 300 per month.

Continued claims decreased by over 700 to 4,957. This indicates the number of unemployed workers eligible for and receiving benefits after their initial claim.

A total of $1.2 million was paid out in state benefits, in addition to $1.1 million in Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, $8,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, and $222,000 in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation benefits.

Nationwide, unemployment claims fell 67,000 to 847,000.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.