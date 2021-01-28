The investigation of Serenity Dennard continues

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KEVN) - The search for the now 11-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society almost two years ago has been called off.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the investigation for Serenity Dennard will remain open and welcome tips to assist with the case.

Pennington county sheriff, Kevin Thom has been involved throughout the whole case and wants justice for Serenity Dennard.

" We’ve just kind of reached a point where we’ve searched every point that we can, in terms of where it makes sense where she could of went. We’ve been in charge of the searching so we’re shutting it down so if anyone wants to go out there and search, another agency, an individual, it’s public ground, anyone can go out there and look around if they want”

More than 66 agencies logged 6,000 miles looking for Serenity, and there have been 220 K9 searches and seven searches by air. Thom says the “highest probability is she’s in the woods somewhere along the creek”.

“Our goal has always been to bring Serenity home and so far, we haven’t been able to do that, for the family’s benefit, we’d like to be able to do that, it’s frustrating that we haven’t been able to achieve that yet

The last search for Serenity was conducted on January 13th.

Absent new information, the search for Serenity Dennard is being suspended. The 9 year old ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville 2 years ago on Feb. 3, 2019. The investigation will remain open & we encourage the public to report any new information or tips. pic.twitter.com/lYknGLmjWh — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) January 28, 2021

Law enforcement officials said Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3 of 2019. Many community members have devoted searches to find her.

On Aug. 28, her family announced they hired an Indiana-based investigative firm to investigate her disappearance.

