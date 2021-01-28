Advertisement

Sunnier and Warmer for Thursday

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 6:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We are basking in an upper ridge over the Black Hills region and with that comes warmer conditions and mild southerly flow.

Southeasterly winds may be gusty at times over parts of western South Dakota and northeastern Wyoming. We could have gusts near 20mph mainly in eastern Wyoming.

We will stay with the dry and warm weather through Friday as the ridge stays over the area.

As we look toward the weekend, we will see more cloud cover as a weak trough moves in and brings us more clouds, but not much in the way of precipitation. With that said, we don’t want to completely rule out any snowfall. I would just say that if there is any snow, that it will be on the light side with little to know accumulation. Temperatures will continue to be warm and well above average but dry.

Overnight expect temperatures to be in the upper-teens to low-20s under mostly clear skies. Thursday will be nicer and mostly sunny. Temperatures in the mid to upper-40′s.

