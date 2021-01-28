Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steampunk, a decorative trend combining the aesthetics of the Victorian era with the industrial revolution, has made its way to Rapid City.

The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.

The owners took an old dry-cleaning business and turned it into something new and different for the area. The bar officially opens this weekend with the motto “home of classy days and rowdy nights.” It’s open seven days a week, from 11 am to 2 am Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 9 pm on Sundays.

The Iron PNHX is meant to bring a new vibe to Rapid City.

”If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you,” said Jeff King with the Iron PHNX. “We’re trying to get the crowd that doesn’t necessarily have to have football on the tv, that doesn’t want the bright lights of the downtown bars, and just wants to do something different, instead of feeling like they’re doing the same thing that exists in four or five bars downtown.”

The venue is hoping to be a hot spot for musicians as well, bringing in local artists and even holding open mic nights.

