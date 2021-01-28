Advertisement

Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”

The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.
The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Steampunk, a decorative trend combining the aesthetics of the Victorian era with the industrial revolution, has made its way to Rapid City.

The Iron PHNX is a new bar and music venue in West Rapid City.

The owners took an old dry-cleaning business and turned it into something new and different for the area. The bar officially opens this weekend with the motto “home of classy days and rowdy nights.” It’s open seven days a week, from 11 am to 2 am Monday through Saturday and 11 am to 9 pm on Sundays.

The Iron PNHX is meant to bring a new vibe to Rapid City.

”If you don’t feel like going to a sports bar, there’s a place for you,” said Jeff King with the Iron PHNX. “We’re trying to get the crowd that doesn’t necessarily have to have football on the tv, that doesn’t want the bright lights of the downtown bars, and just wants to do something different, instead of feeling like they’re doing the same thing that exists in four or five bars downtown.”

The venue is hoping to be a hot spot for musicians as well, bringing in local artists and even holding open mic nights.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
Epidemiologists warn about COVID vaccine misinformation
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
UPDATE: ‘smoke out’ rule revives transgender bill in SD House

Latest News

Custer County compound set for sheriff's sale.
Controversial compound in Custer County set for February sheriff’s sale
Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office
Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office
Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”
Steampunk bar: “home of classy days and rowdy nights”
Monument Health to provide asymptomatic COVID tests at Stock Show
Monument Health to provide asymptomatic COVID tests at Stock Show
Monument Health doctor says COVID-19 variants ‘concerning, not alarming’
Monument Health doctor says COVID-19 variants ‘concerning, not alarming’