Sheriff’s office suspends search for Serenity Dennard

ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KOTA) - The search for the now 11-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society almost two years ago has been called off.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the investigation for Serenity Dennard will remain open and welcome tips to assist with the case.

Absent new information, the search for Serenity Dennard is being suspended. The 9 year old ran away from the Black Hills Children’s Home in Rockerville 2 years ago on Feb. 3, 2019. The investigation will remain open & we encourage the public to report any new information or tips. pic.twitter.com/lYknGLmjWh — Pennington County SO (@PennCoSheriff) January 28, 2021

Law enforcement officials said Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3 of 2019. Many community members have devoted searches to find her.

On Aug. 28, her family announced they hired an Indiana-based investigative firm to investigate her disappearance.

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will provide updates.

