Sheriff’s office suspends search for Serenity Dennard

Missing Serenity Dennard
Missing Serenity Dennard(KOTA KEVN)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 10:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKERVILLE, S.D. (KOTA) - The search for the now 11-year-old girl who went missing from the Black Hills Children’s Home Society almost two years ago has been called off.

The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office said on Twitter the investigation for Serenity Dennard will remain open and welcome tips to assist with the case.

Law enforcement officials said Dennard ran away from the Children’s Home Society facility on Feb. 3 of 2019. Many community members have devoted searches to find her.

On Aug. 28, her family announced they hired an Indiana-based investigative firm to investigate her disappearance.

This is a developing story. KOTA Territory News will provide updates.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

