Monument Health launches coronavirus vaccine waitlist

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Waiting to get vaccinated for COVID-19? Jump on Monument Health’s waiting list.

The health system said Thursday that it would notify patients when they can get vaccinated as South Dakota continues to administer COVID-19 vaccines. Monument Health will also assist those on the waiting list in scheduling their vaccination when the time comes.

Patients, regardless of which vaccination phase their in, must fill out a form. Those who qualify to receive the vaccine right away will be contacted as appointments open up each week.

“Individuals who are not yet eligible to schedule appointments are still encouraged to fill out the form now,” Monument Health said in a press release.

GET ON THE WAITLIST: Fill out a form

The state is currently vaccinating South Dakotans who are at-risk, 80 and over and people receiving care for cancer, transplant and dialysis as part of the Phase 1D. The state is also vaccinating anyone eligible in Phase 1A and 1C. People in this group who have not yet been vaccinated can go to vaccineregister.monument.health, the healthcare provider said.

The next subgroup was identified as individuals who are 75 years and older. DOH announced it would continue to expand eligibility in five-year increments until South Dakota has completed vaccinations of everyone in Phase 1D, which includes anyone age 65 and older. The Department of Health has an infographic of who qualifies for which group in South Dakota.

Vaccination is by appointment only, Monument Health said.

Individuals who do not have access to the internet can still be added to the waitlist by calling the Nurse Triage Line at 605-755-1350. Monument Health asks that people call only if they do not have access to the internet because a large number of calls will limit the hotline’s ability to schedule those at-risk people who are now eligible.

