Dusty Johnson wants to merge most of Washington D.C. with Maryland

One-on-one interview with Rep. Dusty Johnson
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota U.S. Representative Dusty Johnson proposed legislation that would bar Washington D.C. from becoming a state by merging most of it with Maryland.

On Wednesday, Johnson introduced his District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act again. The area that consists of the National Mall and most federal buildings would remain as Washington D.C., according to the proposal.

Johnson’s proposal comes after House and Senate Democrats introduced legislation Wednesday that would provide D.C. statehood. Johnson calls his proposal a “compromise” to those who want D.C. to have representation, without creating a 51st state.

“The District of Columbia-Maryland Reunion Act kills two birds with one stone,” Johnson said. “It removes the need for D.C. statehood, while also providing representation to individuals living in the district by merging the suburbs with Maryland.”

If statehood was established for Washington D.C., new representation could appear in Congress and potentially shift the power of chambers for political parties.

In the last presidential election, 92% of voters chose Joe Biden. If Washington D.C. became a state, Census data could mean two more Democrats in the U.S. Senate and one voting Democrat to the U.S. House of Representatives. A bill to give statehood to Washington, D.C., passed the U.S. House on June 26, 2020. President Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer have also expressed their support for D.C. statehood.

Additionally, Johnson introduced a constitutional amendment to repeal the 23rd Amendment which provides electoral college votes to the District of Columbia. If residential areas of Washington were returned to the state of Maryland, residents would have full representation in Congress, in addition to representation through the Electoral College, according to the release.

“This proposal isn’t out of the question,” Johnson added. “Congress has done it before in 1847 when large parts of D.C. were returned to Virginia.”

