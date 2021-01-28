Advertisement

Democrats will push for statewide mask mandate

South Dakota is “the best place to live in America,” Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers...
South Dakota is "the best place to live in America," Governor Kristi Noem told state lawmakers Tuesday during her State of the State address opening the 2021 session of the Legislature.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 11:26 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(AP) - Democratic lawmakers in South Dakota will push for a statewide mask mandate, like the one imposed by some cities and most of the state’s reservations to rein in the coronavirus outbreak.

Sen. Reynold Nesiba, of Sioux Falls, plans to introduce legislation on the mandate Thursday.

South Dakota Democratic Vice Chairwoman Nikki Gronli said the bill will mirror Sioux Falls’ ordinance. Gronli says since Sioux Falls passed the mandate in November, the city has seen a sharp decline in positive cases and hospitalizations.

The city reported 1,002 active cases Wednesday down 48 from the previous day as the three-day average of new cases is down nearly 33% since Jan. 14.

“South Dakota was well-positioned from the outset to weather COVID as best we could, but the governor chose to flaunt our advantages of population and geography and promoted zero personal responsibility,” Nesiba said. “Our economy has endured, thanks to our great local business owners and workers. What we need from the state is real leadership to prevent this virus from spreading.”

Gov. Kristi Noem has defended her hands-off approach to managing the pandemic and doesn’t wear a mask.

Besides Sioux Falls, Brookings, Vermillion, Yankton, Huron and seven of the state’s nine reservations have mandates.

