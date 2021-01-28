Advertisement

Cowboy Church aims to bring message of hope

By Sunday Miller
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - During the pandemic, cohosts Susie McEntire and her husband Mark Eaton aim to bring hope to the Black Hills community during this year’s Cowboy Church at the Rushmore Plaza Civic Center on Jan. 31 at 10 a.m.

The annual Ladies Pamper Me event with McEntire and Keenie Word will also go on this year at the Rushmore Mall to bring women together focusing on self-care and connections.

