Cooking with Eric - Asian Garlic Sautéed Green Beans

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Here’s a quick an easy way to jazz up an otherwise boring green bean side dish! Make it Asian!

First, melt 2 tablespoons of butter in 2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet. Add a pound of fresh, trimmed green beans and sauté until softened and lightly browned. Add salt and white pepper to taste. Add a clove of minced garlic and cook for one minute until garlic is softened.

While beans are cooking, mix a tablespoon of soy sauce with 2 tablespoons of honey and a tablespoon of water. Add to the beans and garlic mixture and cook for a couple of minutes until beans are done al dente.

