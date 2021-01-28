Advertisement

24 more COVID-19 deaths reported in South Dakota

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - For a second day, South Dakota health officials have reported a spike in COVID-19 deaths.

As of Thursday, 1,763 South Dakotans have died from COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. However, recoveries continued to outpace new cases as the state’s active cases continued a downward trend. Officials reported 187 new coronavirus cases Thursday, though active cases fell by over 100 to 3,137.

Current hospitalizations remained unchanged at 161. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 5.8% of the state’s hospital beds and 16.2% of the state’s ICU beds. Just under 40% of hospital beds and 42% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 63,248 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of nearly 3,000 from Wednesday. Over 24,000 of those have received both vaccination doses.

South Dakota, with neighboring states like North Dakota and Minnesota, is among the states with the lowest number of new cases over the past seven days, according to New York Times data. Yet, when factoring in all cases since the pandemic began, South Dakota is second, with 12,164 cases per 100,000 people. North Dakota takes first.

When it comes to COVID-19 deaths, South Dakota remains among the highest in both recent and total deaths. The state averaged 1.16 deaths per 100,000 over the past seven days--12th among all states.

The state has a ratio of 197 deaths per 100,000 people since the pandemic began, making it the sixth-highest among all states and the highest among Midwestern states.

