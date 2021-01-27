Stay On Track with Your New Year’s Resolutions

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New year’s resolutions often don’t last past the first month and with January coming to a close it’s time to check in on the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year.

Rapid City Public Library Public Relations Coordinator, Laurinda Tapper, offered us some book recommendations to help stay on track with those resolutions.

For making better decisions and thinking more clearly, Tapper recommends “Brain Wash: detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness” by David Perlmutter, MD, and Austin Perlmutter, MD, with Kristin Loberg.

For helping you reach your goals and adapt to significant change Tapper recommends, “Emotional Agility” by Susan David PhD.

Make big changes by starting small with “The Tiny Habits” by B.J. Fogg.

If your resolutions included a better exercise routine the library now offers streaming video through Overdrive. This online library includes workouts, movies, documentaries and animated kid’s books.

