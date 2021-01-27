Advertisement

Stay On Track with Your New Year’s Resolutions

By Jules Rector
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 1:54 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - New year’s resolutions often don’t last past the first month and with January coming to a close it’s time to check in on the goals we set for ourselves at the beginning of the year.

Rapid City Public Library Public Relations Coordinator, Laurinda Tapper, offered us some book recommendations to help stay on track with those resolutions.

For making better decisions and thinking more clearly, Tapper recommends “Brain Wash: detox your mind for clearer thinking, deeper relationships, and lasting happiness” by David Perlmutter, MD, and Austin Perlmutter, MD, with Kristin Loberg.

For helping you reach your goals and adapt to significant change Tapper recommends, “Emotional Agility” by Susan David PhD.

Make big changes by starting small with “The Tiny Habits” by B.J. Fogg.

If your resolutions included a better exercise routine the library now offers streaming video through Overdrive. This online library includes workouts, movies, documentaries and animated kid’s books.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
Epidemiologists warn about COVID vaccine misinformation
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
UPDATE: ‘smoke out’ rule revives transgender bill in SD House

Latest News

Rapid City Public Library Public Relations Coordinator, Laurinda Tapper, offered us some book...
Stay On Track with Your New Year’s Resolutions
South Dakota reports 34 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
Bill would disclose Noem’s security costs for Trump travel
A new restaurant in Rapid City
Salt+Spruce Eatery, A local to-go and delivery meal restaurant