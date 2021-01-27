Advertisement

Salt+Spruce Eatery, A local to-go and delivery meal restaurant

A new restaurant in Rapid City
A new restaurant in Rapid City(Salt + Spruce Eatery)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 11:51 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - He’s cooked in multiple states around the country and now we find him in our own backyard.  Chef Sean Mowell brings us a to-go and delivery meal business named Salt+Spruce Eatery located in the basement of the Masonic Temple in downtown Rapid City.

From Korean kalbi short rib to a poached pear salad, Salt+Spruce Eatery offers a wide variety of cuisine.

They also offer a sweet side to their menu, which includes a classic bread pudding, an old-fashioned spiced zucchini cake with blueberries, and French Madeliene cookies with a hint of lemon.

The food is made by a trained chef, and these dishes are yours to take home.  Salt+Spruce Eatery can even wrap your meals in plastic wrap and aluminum foil if you would like them freezer wrapped!

You can order online on their website here or over the phone.  Pickups and deliveries can be done Monday through Thursday from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
Epidemiologists warn about COVID vaccine misinformation
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
UPDATE: ‘smoke out’ rule revives transgender bill in SD House

Latest News

South Dakota reports 34 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
Bill would disclose Noem’s security costs for Trump travel
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says impeachment trial of former President Trump is...
Rounds finds Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
New tribal relations director to tackle native issues through diplomacy, education