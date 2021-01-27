Rapid City residents react to President Biden’s first days in office

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Wednesday, President Joe Biden took a step in addressing the climate crisis. One week since his inauguration, the president has taken charge, making plenty of changes in his first days.

Seven days and 19 executive orders. President Joe Biden has kept his promise to make changes during his presidency. But Rapid City is a primarily Republican city. So what does the community think?

“I don’t know if there’s such a thing as a perfect president,” said Seth Tautkus.

“Everything that he’s done so far, I support,” said Sydney Hopkins. “There are some things that I’m concerned about..”

One thing some are concerned about is Biden’s energy stance.

“I’m not feeling too good when your first day in office you cut about 20,000 jobs,” said Felix Irving. “And at the end of the day, it’s about the people, we the people and we the people aren’t happy.”

Biden’s actions have included reversing the transgender military ban; placing a mask mandate on federal property, airports, and public transportation; and removing the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline.

“I fully support the pipeline, well taking it away,” said Hopkins. “I see the benefits; I see the cons with people losing the jobs. I totally understand, that’s a huge problem but for me personally, I’m happy with what’s going on so far.”

“Well, we need to bring the jobs back that we lost,” said Irving. “The wall. I have a buddy whose son was an engineer and very happy he was out there working on the wall, making a really good living. He just lost all of that. Bring the jobs back for the pipeline and actually focus on America.”

With almost three times as many orders as days in office, Biden is making a statement in his first days. A statement some support and others do not.

“It seems like par for the course for me,” said Tautkus. “Honestly, it seems like every other Republican or Democratic administration seems to just reverse what the other one does.”

“It’s childish I believe because they’re trying to wipe President Trump’s name off the map and that’s what it looks like,” said Irving. “It looks petty.”

