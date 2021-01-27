Advertisement

Rapid City looks to give economy a boost with Stock Show

Last year, about $22,000,000 was brought into the Rapid City and Black Hills economy thanks to the stock show.(Nick Nelson)
By Nick Nelson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City economy took some hits along with some strides last year over the course of the pandemic. The Black Hills Stock Show & Rodeo may provide a welcome boost.

Last year, about $22,000,000 was brought into the Rapid City and Black Hills economy thanks to the stock show.

Julie Schmitz Jensen is the President and CEO of Visit Rapid City. She said that there’s a good chance that people from other states who have had their Stock Shows canceled will make a trip to the Black Hills to take in the excitement.

”We think there’s a lot of pent-up energy to do these kinds of things,” Jensen said. “So, we’re looking forward to it being a really good year, but we just don’t know until it starts, until it kicks off.”

The Civic Center will have sanitizing stations for safety during the stock show. It starts this Friday and runs through February 6th.

