Rapid City Area School District is not looking into a new bond at the moment

Southwest, West, and South Middle Schools as well as Central High School moved to level 3 Wednesday. Joining Stevens High School to make five RCAS schools learning strictly from home.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 6:14 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Last February, Rapid City voters rejected a $190 million dollar bond issue for Rapid City Area Schools, that would have provided funding for four new school buildings and a handful of long-overdue renovations for existing schools.

Although the majority of voters approved the bond, the measure failed to pass a 60-percent threshold.

So where does the school district go from here?

Superintendent of RCAS Dr. Lori Simon says the district isn’t really talking about it right now.

“That right now is not defined or identified, it’s way too soon to tell and I want to be very clear we are in no formal conversations about the bond itself nor have we even begun to think through any kind of timelines clearly the time is not now,” says Simon.

The district is picking up where they left off last February figuring out what went wrong and how the measure could be better presented to the voters.

“So if there is any way that we can get either a small project or even build an elementary school out of capital outlay so that we can perhaps diminish that bond request a little bit before we go out for a second bond campaign,” says Simon.

But right now, they are focused on the overcrowding of schools on the east side of town.

“Our primary focus right now is what can we do with some minor boundary shifts that would just be temporary in nature for a couple of years to provide some relief out in the valley at Valley View and at East Middle School because as you know there’s a lot of growth happening out in the valley,” says Simon.

This district will be discussing the temporary boundaries over the next couple of weeks.

