Advertisement

Noem’s legislation restricts open-field laws, revises inspection rules Game, Fish and Parks

SD Game Fish and Parks KOTA
SD Game Fish and Parks KOTA(South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) Wednesday, Governor Kristi Noem introduced two bills to the South Dakota State Legislature aimed at clarifying the jurisdiction of Game, Fish and Parks officers.

In a press release, Noem said the bills are designed to strengthen private property rights. GFP officials tell KOTA Territory News they are in support of the changes.

The first bill restricts the entry of conservation officers onto certain private lands without permission. Under current precedent, conservation officers could enter into open fields without a warrant, though GFP’s department policy prevents this.

“This is going to strengthen relationships between producers of this great state and our conservation officers, and our department as a whole,” GFP Interim Sec. Kevin Robling said.

Robling said the bill includes exceptions, including if the officer has probable cause that a crime is being committed; if an officer needs to dispatch an animal under distress; or other emergency situations.

The second bill revises provisions regarding inspections, seizures and forfeitures involving GFP. This legislation aims to protect property rights in the enforcement of game and fish laws by stopping conservation officers from taking or keeping the private property of hunters and fishermen who break laws.

“We want to make sure that the punishment fits the crime,” Noem said. “When someone violates a game and fish law, they should be fined and punished as per current law. But they shouldn’t lose their boat, truck, gun, or dog as a result. Our conservation officers understand the need to strike the right balance between enforcement efforts and property rights.”

Robling said he supported the change, though he noted that officers haven’t used the forfeiture statute “in a long, long time.”

“We are a private land state, 80% of South Dakota is privately owned,” Robling said. “We need our landowners, they are the ones raising a majority of the wildlife that our constituency, our hunters, our anglers, enjoy.”

Robling said the department is working toward other goals this legislative session, including simplifying youth hunting rules. He also noted the department is looking into a virtual e-tagging system down the road that would make getting licenses easier.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
Epidemiologists warn about COVID vaccine misinformation
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
UPDATE: ‘smoke out’ rule revives transgender bill in SD House

Latest News

It started with a cornering at the gym and an idea was conceived.
‘Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty’ podcast gets real about fitness
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
Transgender bill moves to South Dakota Senate after passing in the House
Rapid City Public Library Public Relations Coordinator, Laurinda Tapper, offered us some book...
Stay On Track with Your New Year’s Resolutions
Rapid City Public Library Public Relations Coordinator, Laurinda Tapper, offered us some book...
Stay On Track with Your New Year’s Resolutions