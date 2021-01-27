Monument Health to provide asymptomatic COVID tests at Stock Show

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Those hoping to take in the action at this years Stock Show and Rodeo may have safety concerns because of the coronavirus.

Organizers of the event are encouraging mask wearing and social distancing, as well as installing sanitizing stations around the Civic Center. For the second year in a row, Monument Health is setting up shop in the ice arena with health screenings available.

Cory Ferguson, a Community Relations Specialist with Monument, said that asymptomatic COVID test are available at their tent.

”Most of our speakers are going to be focusing on COVID-related information so that people can know about vaccinations,” Ferguson said. “We’ll be able to get people the information they need so they can get signed up if they would choose to have the vaccination.”

Information from Monument will be available throughout the Stock Show which begins on Friday and runs through February 6th.

