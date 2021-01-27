‘Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty’ podcast gets real about fitness

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -It started with a cornering at the gym and an idea was conceived.

Finally, recording equipment was purchased and the fitness podcast, ”Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty,” was born.

Hillary Dobbs-Davis and Audrea Martin, otherwise known as Hillary and AJ, created the podcast for average people looking to curb what they call the superficial fitness media and steer the conversation back to a healthy lifestyle and the real struggles of staying fit.

“We really do want to create a community of like-minded women and men, too,” Dobbs-Davis said. “People that want to be healthier. People that to work through the details. Whether that’s eating better or getting more exercise or trying to improve their sleep. We want everyone to know there’s no perfect way to do this and that we’re all just figuring this out as we go along.”

The dynamic duo covers a myriad of topics with jibs and jabs on what to eat, coping tips and how to make a kettlebell at home. The two recommend passing on the homemade kettlebell, though.

They’re edgy. avant-garde, with an off-the-cuff approach that makes their podcast mature but relatable.

“We have a sense of humor about the topic,” Martin said. “Sometimes it’s a little dark and twisted but it still comes from a place of realness. We both have full-time jobs but we’re still trying to improve ourselves.”

“We refer to each other as frenemies,” Dobbs-Davis said. “We balance each other’s strengths and weaknesses out. We are always up forgiving each other a hard time.”

“Feed Me and Tell Me I’m Pretty” is available on all the major podcast outlets including Spotify, Amazon, Audible and Apple. But before you dedicate yourself to a full episode of Hillary and AJ advise you to put the kids to bed first.

“It’s more of adult humor,” Dobbs-Davis said. “When you’re picking up that heavy thing and you put it down sometimes you need to swear. It’s life.”

