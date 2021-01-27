Cooking Beef with Eric - Salt+Spruce Eatery

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Local Chef Sean Mowell brings amazing, restaurant-style cuisine to Rapid City and the Black Hills through his new business, Salt + Spruce Eatery.

And what’s great - these dishes Sean creates are for takeout and delivery. You can have a fine restaurant dining experience in your own home!

Chef Sean has more than 12 years experience in the restaurant business, having cooked in San Francisco, Colorado Springs and Spearfish. Learn more about Sean and his food on this edition of Cooking Beef with Eric.

Also, you will want to go to his website and check out what he has to offer, and order away!

www.saltspruceeatery.com

