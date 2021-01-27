Chilly today, but Warmer Thursday and Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Sunny skies can be expected today, but due to snowcover and the remnants of a cold air mass in place, temperatures will be chilly with highs only in the 20s and 30s.

Milder air starts to stream in tonight and Thursday. Highs will be in the 40s to near 50 Thursday, with near 50 degree highs on Friday. Clouds will increase Friday as a cold front approaches the area.

That front will bring breezy, slightly cooler weather Saturday. A flurry or two can’t be ruled out, but no significant precipitation is expected.

Very mild 50s now look to return during the first few days of February!

