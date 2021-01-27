Advertisement

Bill would disclose Noem’s security costs for Trump travel

Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine
Gov. Kristi Noem speaks at a campaign rally for Pres. Trump in Bangor, Maine(WABI)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 27, 2021 at 12:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) -A House bill endorsed by both parties seeks to disclose the security costs for Gov. Kristi Noem’s travel on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s campaign last year.

Requests for the information by The Associated Press and other media outlets have been rejected, with officials citing security concerns.

Republican Rep. Taffy Howard says the proposed legislation would not only require future costs to be disclosed but would be applied retroactively to Noem’s security costs during her travel across the country on behalf of Trump and other Republicans.

In a statement, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury told KOTA Territory News and Black Hills Fox News that her office does not talk about security specifics.

“In the aftermath of the events on Capitol Hill on January 6th, plus violent riots last year, the reason should be incredibly obvious,” Fury said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Doctors Elizabeth Racz and Christine Mathews with the South Dakota School of Mines have a...
Epidemiologists warn about COVID vaccine misinformation
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
Rep. Fred Deutsch (R, Florence) testifies at a legislative committee in Pierre.
UPDATE: ‘smoke out’ rule revives transgender bill in SD House

Latest News

South Dakota reports 34 COVID-19 deaths Wednesday
A new restaurant in Rapid City
Salt+Spruce Eatery, A local to-go and delivery meal restaurant
South Dakota Senator Mike Rounds says impeachment trial of former President Trump is...
Rounds finds Trump’s impeachment trial unconstitutional
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
New tribal relations director to tackle native issues through diplomacy, education