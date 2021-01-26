Advertisement

The Rapid City Area School board voted in favor of rejecting a level zero concept

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
By Connor Matteson
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Rapid City Area School board met Monday night to discuss many topics including a resolution adding a level zero to the back to school plan.

This would send students back to school on Fridays, days that are now used for e-learning which many teachers and students use to catch up.

A few board members in favor of a level zero said it doesn’t mean they would use it, the level would be there if they needed it.

But Superintendent Dr. Lori Simon has already said she wouldn’t use it, she plans for students to go back to school five days a week in the 2021 fall semester.

Monday night’s resolution caused a lot of confusion among the community especially because of the current low COVID-19 numbers.

One Rapid City Area School District teacher came forward at Monday night’s school board meeting and stressed the importance of the Friday e-learning days, a time they use to catch up.

”But what will happen is if we go to level zero is you’re going to completely destabilize every effort we have put in, every effort every parent has put in, every effort that our students have put in,” says RCAS teacher Emma Hernberg.

The board voted five to two in favor of rejecting the level zero concept.

