RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The second biggest event in South Dakota is setting up right now in the Black Hills.

The 2021 Black Hills Stock Show and Rodeo kicks off this weekend.

But with COVID 19 things are going to be just a little different this year.

The Civic Center advises everyone to wear a mask, socially distance, and at ticketed events, if you don’t feel comfortable the Civic Center will try to find you another seat.

Civic Center executive director Craig Baltzer says due to fewer stock shows happening around the nation, they have seen an increase in people heading to Rapid City.

”This event is not only important to us the civic center, this is important all of western South Dakota with the economic impact that it brings, it’s important to the state for the economic impact it brings. This is not a local event, this is a very large multi-state regional event,” says Baltzer.

The event starts this Friday and runs through February 6th.

