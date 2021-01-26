Advertisement

South Dakota reports 202 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Tuesday

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 12:10 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota health officials reported 202 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday as the state saw a rebound in the number of tests processed.

The new cases bring South Dakota’s total coronavirus case count to 107,380. However, active cases continued a downward trend, falling 250 to 3,428.

Tuesday’s increase in cases comes one day after the state reported its smallest one-day increase in cases since July. The Department of Health reported a large increase in the number of tests processed Tuesday - 2,837 - over three times the total processed Monday.

The state’s death total due to the disease remained unchanged at 1,705.

Current hospitalizations fell by nine to 152. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 5.5% of the state’s hospital beds and 16.8% of the state’s ICU beds, while 42.3% of hospital beds and 47.5% of ICU beds are still available.

A total of 59,360 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of 231 from Monday.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
Ellsworth AFB bomber to fly over Super Bowl LV
A South Dakota transgender woman said it feels great to see this step forward, toward more...
Woman gives insight into impact of transgender military service ban reversal

Latest News

Monday dumpster fires deemed suspicious by RCFD
Cowboys, horses, and the Black Hills Stock Show is coming to Rapid City this weekend. Ron...
62nd Annual Black Hills Stock Show is underway
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association
UPDATE: bill to require birth certificates to reflect biological sex fails in committee
LGBTQ+ protest in South Dakota