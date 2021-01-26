Advertisement

Slippery Morning Commute Today; Cloudy and Cold, but Nicer Weather is Just a Couple of Days Away!

By Eric W Gardner
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 5:57 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Overnight snow has left some mighty slippery roads to contend with this morning. Snowfall amounts have been one inch or less, but roads are largely snow covered and icy over western South Dakota this morning. Allow plenty of time to reach your destination. The snowfall will end later this morning.

After a cold day today, sunshine returns Wednesday, though temperatures will remain cool.

Much warmer air returns Thursday and Friday with some 50s in the forecast.

This weekend will be slightly cooler with highs in the 40s, but that’s still above normal for this time of year.

