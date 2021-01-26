Advertisement

‘Pet’a Shows Misun the Light’ to be handed out to RCAS students

RCAS book
RCAS book(KOTA KEVN)
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -3rd through 5th graders at Rapid City Area Schools will soon be getting a new book that is all about sharing the message of kindness.

‘Pet’a Shows Misun the Light’ was written by Jessie Taken Alive- Rencountre a school counselor who got the idea from her story through a dream she had.

This is the third book Rencountre has had published, and she feels this book will have a personal connection for not only students but parents as well. As many people have witnessed bullying, as well as the current stage of the world.

‘There is so much division and so much chaos going on it helps ground us and helps bring us back to that teaching that we are all born with is having kindness, helping others, compassion, forgiveness, and ultimately love,’ Jessie TakenAlive-Rencountre school counselor and author

The book is currently in the printing process, with hopes of being handed out to students in mid to late March.

