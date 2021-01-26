Monday dumpster fires deemed suspicious by RCFD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City officials are investigating more suspicious dumpster fires. These happened near businesses on Rushmore Road Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., a dumpster at the Mount Rushmore Loaf ‘N Jug was on fire. It was still smoldering when the fire crew arrived after an employee had tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Then, around 9 p.m., the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Boyd’s Liquor on Mount Rushmore Road.

The two fires follow a string of incidents of alleged arson in Rapid City. A total of six fires have been determined to be suspicious by law enforcement.

On Dec. 5 and 6, four fires began in trash cans and dumpsters near Mount Rushmore Road and 11 Street. On Dec. 31 Police found a stack of boxes on fire in West Park Apartments on 11th Street. Last week, Jan. 23, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 1000 block of 12th Street.

Four local organizations are offering a $3,500 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Rapid City Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.