Advertisement

Monday dumpster fires deemed suspicious by RCFD

(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City officials are investigating more suspicious dumpster fires. These happened near businesses on Rushmore Road Monday.

Around 3:30 p.m., a dumpster at the Mount Rushmore Loaf ‘N Jug was on fire. It was still smoldering when the fire crew arrived after an employee had tried to put the fire out with an extinguisher.

Then, around 9 p.m., the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a fire at Boyd’s Liquor on Mount Rushmore Road.

The two fires follow a string of incidents of alleged arson in Rapid City. A total of six fires have been determined to be suspicious by law enforcement.

On Dec. 5 and 6, four fires began in trash cans and dumpsters near Mount Rushmore Road and 11 Street. On Dec. 31 Police found a stack of boxes on fire in West Park Apartments on 11th Street. Last week, Jan. 23, the Rapid City Fire Department responded to a garage fire on the 1000 block of 12th Street.

Four local organizations are offering a $3,500 reward to anyone who can provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

Rapid City Fire Department Fire and Life Safety Division and Rapid City Police are still investigating.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
Ellsworth AFB bomber to fly over Super Bowl LV
A South Dakota transgender woman said it feels great to see this step forward, toward more...
Woman gives insight into impact of transgender military service ban reversal

Latest News

South Dakota reports 202 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Tuesday
Cowboys, horses, and the Black Hills Stock Show is coming to Rapid City this weekend. Ron...
62nd Annual Black Hills Stock Show is underway
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association
UPDATE: bill to require birth certificates to reflect biological sex fails in committee
LGBTQ+ protest in South Dakota