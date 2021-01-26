Advertisement

LGBTQ advocates protest house bill outside South Dakota Capitol

Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association
Credit: South Dakota Broadcasting Association(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - About a dozen protesters assembled peacefully outside the South Dakota state capitol Tuesday morning as House Bill 1076 was first read in the House Health and Human Services Committee.

This bill is being introduced by Representative Fred Deutsch. House Bill 1076 is meant to unify courts that rule on sex marker changes, the proposers say. It requires “birth certificates reflect biological sex.”

Members of the South Dakota LGBTQ community say it discriminates against transgender people living in the state.

KOTA Territory News will provide more updates as we learn more.

