Advertisement

January’s full wolf moon rises Thursday

The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights
By Ed Payne
Published: Jan. 26, 2021 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The first full moon of 2021 makes its appearance this week.

The wolf moon rises Thursday, peaking at 2:16 p.m. ET, NASA says.

“It’s thought that January’s full moon came to be known as the wolf moon because wolves were more often heard howling at this time,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Other traditional names for the January full moon focus on the harshness of the winter season in many parts of the country: cold moon, frost exploding moon, freeze up moon, severe moon, and hard moon.

Viewing conditions for the full moon will depend on the weather and skies in your area. The moon will look full both Wednesday and Thursday nights.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

RCAS school board meets Monday night.
Rapid City Area School board votes in favor of rejecting level zero concept
Thompson is an enrolled member of the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and “lives with her family...
S.D. woman appointed to director role under Biden administration
More than a dozen executive actions have already been signed by President Joe Biden
Federal property mask mandate: Rapid City residents respond
B-1B Lancer <br />Photo by Airman 1st Class Gerald Willis 36th Wing/Public Affairs
Ellsworth AFB bomber to fly over Super Bowl LV
A South Dakota transgender woman said it feels great to see this step forward, toward more...
Woman gives insight into impact of transgender military service ban reversal

Latest News

President Joe Biden's latest executive orders focus on relief for COVID-19's economic toll.
Biden to call for end of federally run private prisons
The leaders of the Senate, Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and Majority Leader Chuck Schumer,...
Senate filibuster fight cools for now, but battles ahead
South Dakota reports 202 more COVID-19 cases, no deaths reported Tuesday
The COVID-19 variant first discovered in the UK possibly has an increased mortality rate.
UK eyes tougher quarantine as virus toll climbs
A major internet outage is affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston; a Verizon fiber...
Major internet outage affecting users from Washington, D.C., to Boston