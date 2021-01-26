Ice and Snow Safety Tips with RCFD

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City Fire Department’s station 3 specializes in light rescue which consists of vehicle extrications, confined space emergencies, rope rescues, and water emergencies.

Captain Keith Trojanowski showed us the rescue gear his team uses to save people from cold weather emergencies and how we can best prepare ourselves for having fun on the ice. He also gave us some tips for preparing yourself for falling in ice or snow.

When going out on the ice determining the depth of the ice is very important. Clear ice is safe ice. 2 inches is safe to walk on, 4 inches to walk with gear and 12 inches to drive on.

If you fall into the ice you need to conserve your heat the best you can in the help position. You also need to control your breathing and don’t inhale any water. Have a buddy system in place and have that person call for help, but also keep eyes on the person in the water. It’s best your buddy doesn’t help pull you out, because it is likely they would fall in as well.

The Rapid City Fire Department is scheduled to do ice training next month.

