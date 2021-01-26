Advertisement

Cold Start to the Week and then a Warm-up

By Rhonda Lee
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Today we dealt with an upper-level area of low pressure that was centered over SE Nebraska. The heart of the winter activity stayed mainly to the south and east of us. However, we are watching a sturdy ridge building over Montana and southern Canada that will change our forecast later in the week. The upslope flow near us brings in the moisture we need for a few snow showers in the Black Hills through the evening and the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Expect more fog to come back this evening with another round of light snow. We are not expecting a lot in the way of accumulation and the snow will start to wrap up from west to east. Please be careful out on the roadways first thing in the morning, as there could be some freezing drizzle with this system before it exits the region.

For Tuesday… in the morning the freezing drizzle, light snow and fog could slow down your morning commute. Then the system exits and the sun could make an appearance by dinner-time for everyone. A warm-up comes in to play for the rest of the week and sunny skies and warmer temperatures (like closer to the mid-50′s!) will prevail. An overnight low of 13° under cloudy skies and mixed wintery-precipitation. High on Tuesday of 25° with fog early and late-day clearing.

