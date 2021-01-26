After the Snow, a Big Warm-up Ahead

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - We have a cooler and drier forecast coming through for at least the rest of this week and into the next.

The Black Hills got through the snow Tuesday and that will be about all the precipitation that we will be able to muster for a good long while.

Late in the day Wednesday and into Thursday, we get caught under a warm sector that will act like a tent of warmer air for all of far eastern Wyoming and western South Dakota. That then becomes a stationary boundary that will not do much for changing our forecast Thursday and Friday. The unseasonably warm weather will stick around until late Friday then a weak area of low pressures skirts the region. The cloud cover will increase and the temperature will come down but it will still remain well-above average. There is a little chance of a stray light snow shower late Friday, but the sun comes back under mostly clear skies for both Saturday and Sunday.

There aren’t many changes in the forecast to start the month of February. The beginning of the month and Groundhog Day both look to be a very warm, sunny with a few clouds and 50° both days.

