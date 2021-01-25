Woman gives insight into impact of transgender military service ban reversal

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - President Joe Biden has been in office less than a week and has already made big changes, including, overturning former President Donald Trump’s ban on transgender people openly serving in the military.

In 2017, Trump tweeted, “As you know, it’s been a very complicated issue for the military. It’s been a very confusing issue for the military. And I think I’m doing the military a great favor.” And in 2019 he created a policy restricting transgender military service. Monday, Biden reversed that ban. A South Dakota transgender woman said it feels great to see this step forward, toward more equality. With this step though, she says comes fear. Fear of the unknown.

”When they first started allowing women into combat positions, there was a lot of push back,” said Toni Diamond, a marine veteran and vice president for the Black Hills Center for Equality. “How do we deal with this? How do we work with this? And I think that’s where we’re running into those things with transgender people. How are we going to incorporate this? How’s it going to affect the platoon or the people that they’re serving with? I think it’s educating people and helping them understand that they’re no different than you and me and we’re not trying to push an agenda on anybody else.”

Diamond hopes for more concrete laws in the future that will protect Transgender people, making sure their rights don’t change every time the presidency does.

