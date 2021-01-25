Advertisement

Volunteers of America replaces homeless count feed with ‘21 Good Deeds’

“So, we were trying to think creatively about how to give back in our communities, so we came up with 21 Good Deeds in place of the 2021 unsheltered PIT count,” said Sara Hornick.
The PIT count not only helps federal funding but also gives the community an opportunity to...
The PIT count not only helps federal funding but also gives the community an opportunity to give back, an opportunity one group wanted to make sure lived on.(Miranda O'Bryan)
By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Every two years, the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development requires states to count their homeless population, those numbers then help determine federal funding. But with COVID-19, South Dakota’s count will look different.

The 2021 South Dakota homeless point in time count or PIT count isn’t happening this year. At least not like in the past. Over the years, volunteers have held large feeds where unsheltered people can receive food and hygiene kits while being counted. The pandemic is stopping that but counting will still happen. All shelters, such as the Hope Center, will be doing a count through their facilities. The PIT count not only helps federal funding but also gives the community an opportunity to give back, an opportunity one group wanted to make sure lived on.

”So, we were trying to think creatively about how to give back in our communities, so we came up with 21 Good Deeds in place of the 2021 unsheltered PIT count,” said Sara Hornick, Volunteers of America’s coordinator of homeless service in South Dakota. “So we’re encouraging people to do good deeds of any sort. We gave some suggestions of donate $21 to a homeless service agency, donate 21 pairs of gloves, donate 21 hats.”

Along with 21 Good Deeds, Volunteers of America also filled 210 food and hygiene kits that will be dropped off at the Hope Center Tuesday, the day the PIT count would normally happen.

