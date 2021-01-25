Tips for Preventing Identity and Mail Theft

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - There’s been a rash in recent mail thefts throughout Rapid City. Rapid City Police Department’s property crimes sergeant, Craig Cassen, gives us some tips on how to protect ourselves from identity theft.

When sending mail, deposit it in a secured location like a locked mailbox. Thieves look for outgoing mail that is unsecured in a traditional mailbox with the flag up.

Consider paying bills electronically instead of mailing checks. Thieves can intercept a check, wash it, and use them fraudulently.

Always bring incoming mail inside in a timely manner to avoid leaving for a thief to take.

