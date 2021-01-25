Advertisement

South Dakota reports smallest increase of new COVID-19 cases since July

(KSFY)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Jan. 25, 2021 at 12:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - State health officials reported 32 new COVID-19 cases in South Dakota Monday, the smallest increase in single-day cases the state has seen in over six months.

Monday’s total is the lowest new case count since officials reported 25 on July 13, according to New York Times data. South Dakota’s total known cases increased to 107,108.

Active cases are also at the lowest point in months. The Department of Health reported over 350 new recoveries, as active cases fell to 3,678 - the lowest since late September.

There were no new deaths reported, as the state’s total remained at 1,705.

While the new case count was down, the amount of testing is also down in the state. The state has averaged around 1,000 daily PCR tests since the beginning of January, according to the COVID Tracking Project, the lowest average since roughly September. The Department of Health reported 832 new tests Monday.

The number of people currently hospitalized by the disease fell by one to 161.

A total of 59,129 South Dakotans have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Over 18,000 have received both doses required to maximize immunity.

